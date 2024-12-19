How an "elf drop" game is giving back to one Middle Tennessee community

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a fun game happening in Wison County called the Elf Drop game.

I caught up with the elves to find out how to play and see the smiles it's putting on their faces.

“We tried to insure what you value the most: your people, your property, your life,” said TMW Insurance owner Mike Weist.

It's not a call you want to make around the holidays, but Weist wanted to give Wilson County a reason to pay attention to their posts.

“Cash, cash, cash and cash,” he said. “Absolutely everyone can use cash, especially this year. So far we’ve done about 15 different drops.”

He’s referring to the “Elf Drop” game.

Weist has been in business for a couple of decades and wanted a way to say thank you and happy holidays to the community he serves.

He employed some elves to help post picture clues and hints for a scavenger hunt for hidden gift bags.

“It was a good way to see social media used in a positive way to strengthen communities and really helps spread kindness especially this time of year,” said Weist.

“We’ll get a post out in the next five minutes and it’ll probably be gone by then hopefully,” said elf Evie Hayes.

The bag is hidden. The post is up.

All it took was about seven minutes until someone found the hidden gift bag.

“I literally ran out of the house with no shoes on. Yes!”

A woman who said she was a single mother of three was overjoyed to find the gift bag with a $100 bill inside.

“This is going to help so much. I’m so appreciative,” she said.

“We blessed and it helps us give back,” said Weist.

They don't always know who finds the elf drops, but a picture he received from another Elf Drop participant was all he needed to know this game would become a tradition.

“She sent me a picture of the little girl just smiling with the bag, and said 'Thank you for the core memory, so it was very special,'” said Weist.

Friday will be the last day for the elf drop game.

There will be eight different bags dropped throughout the Wilson County communities tomorrow.

At the end of the game, TMW insurance will have gifted $2,500.

