How To Make Pumpkin Seeds In The Air Fryer

Fall is here, and many of us have already indulged in plenty of pumpkin-inspired and flavored treats. We’ve shared recipes for delicious pumpkin dip, cinnamon rolls infused with pumpkin spices and adorable pumpkin-shaped Rice Krispies treats that are practically irresistible.

However, inside the actual pumpkin awaits another delight just waiting to be found and enjoyed as a savory treat: pumpkin seeds! If you’re someone who loves a salty, crunchy treat, then you’ve probably roasted your share of these seeds over the years.

While roasted pumpkin seeds make a perfect fall snack, we admit preparing them to be time-consuming and even a bit messy. But do not fear. We’ve found a few tricks to make these treats easier and more convenient to prepare.

Adobe

And, what’s one of the trendiest and fastest ways to cook anything right now? The air fryer, of course! You can cook anything from chicken wings to Uncrustables in an air fryer, so why not pumpkin seeds?

Better Homes & Gardens has a wonderfully quick and easy recipe for air-fryer pumpkin seeds. With a total time of 8 minutes to prepare and cook (including just 3 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit in the air fryer), this recipe means business when it comes to making a fast snack.

Adobe

The air-fryer pumpkin seed recipe on Cindy Gordon Vegetarian Mamma has a few more steps but promises crispy results. The secret? Boiling the pumpkin seeds for 5 minutes before putting them into the air fryer for 15 minutes. This method helps the seeds cook evenly. The recipe also calls for butter and spices, which sounds absolutely amazing.

As with anything you make in the air fryer, you are going to want to make sure you have a thin layer of seeds on the rack to ensure quick and even heating. You’ll also need to shake the seeds a few times to get the best results.

But within 15 minutes of putting them in to cook, you’ll have a crunchy, tasty snack that the whole family will love.

