How to order custom plushes, PJs and more with your pet’s face on them

Pet parents know that their furry, scaled and feathered friends are unique in so many ways. So it can be difficult to capture that originality in a lookalike product.

However, pet company Cuddle Clones comes pretty close to getting all your cat or dog’s character and distinctiveness into its various products. Cuddle Clones handcrafts each of their custom items, like stuffed animals and slippers.

The company was created by dog-lover Jennifer Williams and her co-founder, Adam Greene, in 2010. However, the idea for Cuddle Clones dates back to 2005, when Williams was cuddling with her Harlequin Great Dane, Rufus, and thought it would be great to have a plushy version of her fur child.

Cuddle Clones offers a 100% refund guarantee on its personalized items. As a bonus, the company uses part of each purchase to donate directly to small animal shelters — every item you buy results in a minimum donation of two meals and a toy for a shelter animal. Depending on what you purchase, even more will be donated. You can even nominate a shelter for consideration.

These animal products would also make for great holiday gifts for people who love their pets. So here are 10 Cuddle Clones items you might send to the pet lover in your life, or buy for yourself. While some items have higher prices, reviews on all the items seem to universally applaud the high quality and accuracy of each product — and of course, these result in bigger donations to shelters.

Also good to note: If you’re looking for holiday delivery, don’t wait too long to order, as many of the items take longer to create since they are handmade.

$250 (was $350) at Cuddle Clones

Cuddle Clones’ first products were their realistic-looking stuffed animals. They continue to be bestsellers, which makes sense since they are incredibly lifelike. Customers submit multiple photos of their pet along and select their pet’s unique features.

You’ll use Cuddle Clones’ photo angle, lighting and positioning tips in order to get the most accurate replica of your animal. The artisans who create each plush then use that feedback to make a huggable clone with realistic faux fur and all the details of your pet down to the last spot. If you want to keep a late pet’s ashes close, you can add a $20 custom zipper pouch that fits inside the stuffed animal.

$47-$65 at Cuddle Clones

How about some pajamas with your pet’s face all over them? Choose adult button-up pajamas, jogger pajamas, button-up shorts pajama sets and robes or kids button-up and jogger sets. You can also choose from 15 different print backgrounds, including a number of holiday-themed patterns, for the nightwear.

$128 at Cuddle Clones

Cuddle Clones’ sweaters don’t just use a photo of your pet. An artist will convert your images into a hand-illustrated portrait (full body or face only) and send you a preview for any tweaks you might have before the sweater is made. Customize your sweater further by picking between 10 different colors.

$249 at Cuddle Clones

The plush slipper sets you can get from Cuddle Clone are just as detailed and realistic as their stuffed animals. Imagine two mini versions of your pet atop cozy shoes. Choose from Youth to Extra Large sizes.

$45 at Cuddle Clones

Place a nice soft pet pillow on your couch, bed or chair. Cuddle Clones’ pillows are 16 by 16 inches and made from faux suede. You can pick from 12 different backgrounds that’ll show up behind your pet’s portrait on the pillow.

$80-$100 at Cuddle Clones

Get a personalized pet blanket in either a 50-by-60-inch or 60-by-80-inch size. The blankets are polyester with a Sherpa fleece backing. You submit your image and choose from 15 background patterns. You can even have the phrase “Shed Happens” printed on it.

$299 at Cuddle Clones

Golf lovers can now protect their clubs with the face of their favorite pet. These hyper-realistic faux fur-covered golf covers fit over drivers and 3-woods. Right now you’ll also get three customized golf balls with your purchase of a golf club cover.

$33 at Cuddle Clones

Carry your pet in your hand, pocket or bag with these custom cellphone cases. Your pet’s image appears on the back of the case, and you can select from a large number of iPhone and Samsung phones for a perfect fit. Thirteen different backgrounds allow for further customization.

$21 at Cuddle Clones

Choose from small, medium or large sock sizes and 14 backgrounds that will accompany your pet’s image scattered over some warm, calf-high socks.

$130 at Cuddle Clones

Cuddle Clones’ bobbleheads are for dogs only right now. But if you do have a canine you’d like to capture in a nodding, bobblehead form with an oversized head, these novelty items are just as realistic as Cuddle Clones’ other handcrafted, faux-fur pieces. Each bobblehead is 12 by 9.5 by 19 centimeters.

If these ten items aren’t enough options for you to pick from for custom pet items, Cuddle Clones also sells tumblers, mugs, totes, notebooks, stickers, magnets, golf balls and markers, and pet portraits. Note that if you’ll want to check shipping dates. Some items, like the golf club covers, won’t come in time for the holidays. Smaller items ship in two or three weeks. If you want guaranteed delivery by the holidays for the original Cuddle Clone or the bobblehead, you’ll need to select the six-week rush creation option at checkout.

Which personalized pet product would you pick from Cuddle Clones’ options? Or would you not be able to pick just one?

