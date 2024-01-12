How to get Taco Bell and Uber Eats’ limited-time Cinnamon Twists Cereal

Taco Bell and Uber Eats are teaming up to offer a very limited release of a miniature version of the fast-food chain’s classic Cinnamon Twists treat — and they’re giving it away for free.

New Cinnamon Twists Cereal is made with a smaller version of Taco Bell’s signature Cinnamon Twists, which are sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Meant to be enjoyed in a bowl with milk or just eaten right out of the box, the cereal will not be hitting store shelves. But there are a few ways you get your hands on a box for free, but it’s a little bit complicated.

Uber One members will have first dibs on the cereal, from Jan. 16-18, when members nationwide can order a box with no purchase necessary and with no delivery fee, while supplies last.

Taco Bell/Uber Eats

If you live in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami or Dallas, you can get a box for free with delivery on any Uber Eats Taco Bell breakfast order of $2 or more placed by 11 a.m. on Jan. 16-22.

Your last chance will be on Jan. 23, when the first 500 Taco Bell Rewards members can grab a free box. Taco Bell has not yet revealed how members can get a box, so you’ll want to check your rewards account first thing that morning to find instructions on how to grab yours.

To celebrate the new cereal, everyone nationwide can also get $5 off along with free Cinnamon Twists with any Uber Eats Taco Bell breakfast order of $15 or more at participating locations from Jan. 16-22.

Taco Bell

In other fast food news, Taco Bell has added six new items to the value menu, which now offers 10 choices, each for $3 or less. The new additions include a Double Stacked Taco, Stacker, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, Chicken Enchilada Burrito and Loaded Beef Nachos.

If you want to try your hand at making Taco Bell items at home, the brand has also released new Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kits that come with the seasonings, sauces and shells you need to recreate the fan favorites at home.

How to get Taco Bell and Uber Eats’ limited-time Cinnamon Twists Cereal originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

