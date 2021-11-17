Iman Says She’ll Never Marry Again After Losing David Bowie 5 Years Ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s been more than five years since legendary music superstar David Bowie died. While the world mourned Bowie — and Prince and other beloved celebrities who died in 2016, his widow, supermodel Iman, lost a husband and a lifetime of love and memories they shared.

Iman and Bowie’s marriage defied the odds of celebrity marriages, which have a reputation of being short-term and shaky, at best, due to the pressures of living under the spotlight. The A-list couple was married for 24 years before Bowie died at the age of 69 in January 2016 following a long-term battle with liver cancer.

AP Photo/Stuart Ramson

During their marriage, the couple worked hard to keep out of the limelight. But in the Nov. 29, 2021, issue of People magazine, Iman shared intimate details about the man she knew as David Jones (Bowie’s birth name) and their 26 years together, from their dating days to Bowie’s untimely death.

Iman met Bowie in Los Angeles during a time when she was unsure of why she even ended up on the west coast.

“I had never intended to move there,” she said in the People interview. “It’s not one of my favorite places. It’s so vast but I personally believe now that was my destiny. My destiny was calling me to get there so I could meet David.”

Despite being the music icon known for “Ziggy Stardust,” Bowie quickly showed a tender side with the international model. After she flew to Paris for a modeling assignment, she arrived to find a roomful of flowers waiting for her at the hotel.

But it was a simple gesture Bowie made one day that convinced Iman the man she worried was too famous to be a compatible partner was indeed her perfect match.

“Early on, we were walking down the street and my shoelace came undone, and he got on his knees to tie it for me, and I thought, he’s the one,” she shared with People.

AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett

More than five years after her husband’s death, Iman told People she has no intention to remarry, despite the time that has passed since Bowie’s death.

“I still feel married,” she said in her interview. “Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said, ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband.’ I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way, he is ever-present.”

As a tribute to her love for Bowie, Iman created a new perfume called Love Memoir. She told People the idea came to her during the pandemic, while she spent time in the couple’s home in upstate New York.

AP Photo/Gill Allen

“There is an alchemy and magic to it,” Iman told People. “I put in the woodsy vetiver that reminds me of David and the cologne he wore the night we met, and then the bergamot of Tuscany, where we were married.”

