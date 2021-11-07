These Giant Inflatable Christmas Bulbs Stretch 14.5 Feet Long For The Ultimate Holiday Lights

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Forget trying to untangle traditional string holiday lights. Inflatable Christmas lights are the easiest way to decorate for the holiday season: no de-tangling required.

These giant inflatable nylon lights are 14.5 feet long, 2 feet tall and more than 4.5 feet deep. They take just minutes to inflate and the product comes with ropes and stakes. So, you can choose to string the lights across your roof or your balcony, or you can use the stakes to secure them in the yard.

The LED lights can also be safely used indoors, so you may want to hang this across your mantel or on your stairway. What a fun and simple way to bring holiday joy to your home!

You can find the Gemmy Inflatable Multi-Color Christmas Light String at Walmart for $64.95.

Inflatables are the perfect low-stress way to decorate your yard and home. They can easily be assembled in minutes, then taken down quickly when the holidays are over. And with so many inflatables on the market now, there is something for everyone, whether you are a Grinch or a Griswold or something in between.

Looking for other inflatables for the holiday season? This 6-foot inflatable Hanukkah menorah will help you celebrate those eight nights in style. Complete with 12 super-bright LED lights and a powerful fan that inflates the menorah in just two minutes, this yard decor is so simple to assemble.

Find the Turnmeon Inflatable Hanukkah Menorah on Amazon for $69.99.

Looking for a Santa for your yard? This 8-foot-tall cheery Santa from Costume Agent is the perfect way to wish season’s greetings to everyone who drives by your house. Find it for $84.95 on Amazon.

Or, if you’re a fan of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” this Costume Agent inflatable of the Griswolds’ station wagon after the family’s infamous stop in East St. Louis is sure to give a laugh to all your friends and neighbors. Find it on Amazon for $99.99.

For the little ones in the family, this inflatable of Santa’s Workshop is sure to spark imaginations and get them started on the letters to Santa right away. This 6-foot-tall inflatable has internal lighting which will help it to stand out at nighttime. Find it on Wayfair for $118.19.

Are you in holiday mode yet?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.