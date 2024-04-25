Inside the NFL moms organization that aims to help new players, their parents

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NFL Draft is an exciting time for those planning to enjoy the event today, but it's a life-changing event for the 2024 NFL Draft prospects.

Today, the draftees and their families will all be in Detroit for the start of the draft.

I had the chance to speak to NFL moms who are part of a unique organization meant to support and uplift players and their parents.

Behind every good NFL player is his mother. On Wednesday, current and present NFL moms got together to show their support for the 2024 draft prospects.

"To have the draft in Detroit, this is so awesome," Constance "Ma Spice" Davis, the mother of Anthony "Spice" Adams, said.

WXYZ

Anthony is a Detroit native and played in the NFL for nine seasons.

"Ma Spice" is part of Professional Football Players Mothers Association.

“Our mission is to serve, support educate and strengthen our communities through charitable giving," she said.

“What I love about our organization is that it’s a group of moms that got together to communicate with each other," she said. "We wanted to find out what is the NFL, what does that really stand for other than the National Football League.”

VIDEO: Meet a Detroit Lions Hall of Fame superfan

Meet Detroit Lions' Hall of Fame superfan Ron 'Crackman’ Crachiola

"Ma Spice" is a veteran at navigating the professional football world. She often shares her advice to new players' parents.

“They can get hurt, they can get traded and that can be a lot on them so you have to support them, always stay near them, always stay close to them," she said.

I also caught up with Valerie Osborn, the mother of Ypsilanti native KJ Osborne. He used to play for the Minnesota Vikings, but is now with the New England Patriots.

“He didn’t get in the NFL through being one of the top recruits," she said. "Keep working, keep sacrificing and you get there."

WXYZ

She had some more advice for the incoming players and their parents.

“I enjoy interacting with the fan, and not miss the opportunity. They say that the NFL is one of the most short lived professional careers and I just don’t want to miss the opportunity," she said.

Over the next few days, Osborn and "Ma Spice" will be cheering on future NFL players.



Where Your Voice Matters