Is Cupshe legit? Here’s what you need to know

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

I’m a sucker for clothing deals. That’s why when I heard of Cupshe — a clothing brand with a reputation for selling women’s swimwear and clothing for very low prices — I was curious whether the company was legitimate or too good to be true. So I spent $124 to find out and put together this guide on what you should know about Cupshe before you order from their website.

What Is Cupshe?

Cupshe is a China-based e-commerce brand established in 2015 with a presence in Los Angeles and a warehouse in New Jersey. The company is known for its affordable “California-inspired” swimwear, cover-ups, clothing and accessories. It offers hundreds of swimsuit styles in a range of sizes from extra small to plus-size.

Is Cupshe Legit?

Yes! Cupshe is a legitimate company that sells goods on its website and through retailers such as Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Amazon. It also offers returns and has a customer service department with a good reputation on Trustpilot, a digital review platform.

How Can Cupshe Offer Such Low Prices?

Cupshe manages every part of the supply chain process, from material sourcing to manufacturing and distribution, and all its products are made at three factories in China.

That’s how the company can offer goods at such low prices. For example, everything on the website was priced below $55 when I checked in March, and you could get a swimsuit set for between $10 and $43 with some options for mix-and-match sizing. Plus, the company offers more savings via coupons that may be available during the checkout process and percentages off orders for signing up to receive promotional emails.

Patricia Kaowthumrong//Don't Waste Your Money

Does Cupshe Swimwear And Clothing Run Small?

No. From my experience, the company’s products fit pretty true to size.

What Are The Downsides Of Ordering From Cupshe?

While using Cupshe is a great way to score cheap swimsuits and other items of clothing, there are disadvantages to ordering from the company. Unlike many other e-commerce companies, Cupshe does have sustainability initiatives such as biodegradable packaging and a collection made with recycled fabric. Nonetheless, the company is a fast-fashion brand that still contributes to the global issue of textile waste.

The immediate downside to ordering from Cupshe is the number of promotional emails the company sends. Once you opt in (probably to receive an additional discount), expect to receive two to four messages per day.

My Experience With Cupshe

I purchased five items from Cupshe for $123.35: two swimsuits, a maxi skirt, a T-shirt and a shirt dress. I received free “expedited shipping” (or five to seven business days) for spending over $59, and I received my order in nine days (the order confirmation did include a note that said to allow one to two business days for shipping delays). You can also pay $10.99 to $13.99 to get express shipping, which is free if your order totals more than $199.

My items arrived in a compact bright blue bag and were each packaged individually in branded plastic bags — which isn’t eco-friendly, but made the products seem high-end and protected during the shipping process. I’m a petite gal — 5 feet tall and 90 pounds — so I ordered everything in size extra small except for the T-shirt, which I accidentally ordered in size medium.

Here’s what I got.

In the Groove Tufted Tulle Maxi Skirt in Apricot

Patricia Kaowthumrong/Don't Waste Your Money

$28 on Cupshe

This maxi skirt is adorned with tiers of tulle and has major ballerina vibes. While the fit is a little long on me (the hem nearly touches the ground when I’m wearing it), it has a high-quality lining and seems to be constructed well (there aren’t any loose threads). I think it would be cuter on someone taller — but I’ll still try pairing it with heeled ankle boots and a bodysuit or sweater.

Heather Grey Cut-Out Tee

Patricia Kaowthumrong/Don't Waste Your Money

$20 on Cupshe

I can never have enough T-shirts and I will still wear this comfy grey one with a cut-out detail at the neckline, even though I ordered a size medium on accident. The top is made of a mixture of polyester, rayon and spandex, so it has a soft texture and is a versatile piece to wear with shorts, jeans or a skirt.

Twist-Front Bra and Spliced High Waist Bikini Set

Patricia Kaowthumrong/Don't Waste Your Money

$35 on Cupshe

The two swimsuits I purchased were the most high-quality pieces I received from Cupshe. They both fit really well, which I was surprised by, since I usually have trouble finding swimwear that’s the right size for my small-chested frame (bra size 34A). I love the color of this red bikini and the twist-front bra is well-lined with adjustable straps.

Twist & Cut-Out Floral One-Piece

Patricia Kaowthumrong/Don't Waste Your Money

$38 on Cupshe

Thislight blue one-piece swimsuit has a pink floral design that looks even brighter in person (in a good way). I like the fit of the twist-front bra top, which is also equipped with a clasp in the back and adjustable straps. This swimsuit also has “tummy control,” which I assume refers to the slightly gathered midsection.

Maroon Button-Front Mini Shirt Dress

Patricia Kaowthumrong/Don't Waste Your Money

$32 on Cupshe

I’m always looking for dresses I can wear to work, so I chose this one for its lovely maroon color and classic button-front design. I also liked that you could adjust the waist with the drawstrings on the sides. While it arrived as described and does fit my frame, the 100 percent cotton fabric is really stiff and definitely requires ironing (it comes out of the washer super wrinkly and requires line drying). It’s a disappointing purchase, so I’m glad I only paid $22 for it after all my discounts.

Things I Wish I Ordered From Cupshe

These two items are on my wish list for the next time I order from Cupshe (if they don’t sell out first).

Denim V-Neck Mini Dress

$31 on Cupshe

I’ve been looking for a denim dress to add to my summer wardrobe, and this light blue one fits the bill. It has a V-neckline and sleeveless design, and it looks well suited to pair with sandals or sneakers. Plus, the dress is priced at just $31.

Hazy Tenderness Flower One-Shoulder Top & Hipster Bikini Set

Cupshe

$30 on Cupshe

I want this one-shoulder swimsuit, which has a colorful floral pattern and scalloped trim, for my next beach vacation in Mexico. I like the coverage the hipster silhouette, mid-rise waist and wide bra strap give your bum and breasts, respectively.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.