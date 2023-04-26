Jennifer Garner shared her favorite moisturizer and it’s only $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Keeping your skin fresh and hydrated is relatively easy these days with so many amazing moisturizers on the market. While it’s a good thing we have so many choices when it comes to moisturizing our skin, it also presents a challenge: How do we know which product to choose?

It’s fair to say that if you’re on a budget, this will help narrow down your choices a bit. And if you’re looking for a quality product on a budget, the list gets even shorter. Let’s shrink your options down even more: you want a high-quality, low-priced moisturizer that’s been vetted.

Jennifer Garner spoke to In Style and explained that the star of her skincare routine is a moisturizer you can find on Amazon for under $20.

“There are all these little micro-lines that once I put this on, they go away,” the Neutrogena ambassador told In Style. “This is 48 hours of moisture that you’re locking in with one thing, and then I don’t have to worry about it. I can see why reviewers love it, I think it’s my favorite product we’ve ever put out.”

The product in question is the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream face moisturizer, and it’s racked up more than 33,000 five-star reviews on Amazon with users raving about its quick absorption and how soft it made their skin feel. From more than 41,600 users, it gets a 4.6-star rating.

This moisturizer is a great option for those who are looking for something lightweight, as it has a gel-like in consistency and doesn’t contain pore-clogging ingredients. Despite these qualities, fans say Neutrogena Hydro Boost still provides long-lasting moisture because it contains hyaluronic acid. This makes it suitable for dry skin as well.

One reviewer loved how it kept her skin hydrated without making it too greasy.

“This product is AMAZING. Feels so smooth going on, it hydrates my T-zone which tends to get oily and I don’t have an oil slick hours later,” Spera explained.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream is available for $19.97, but you can lower the price to $16.97 if you Subscribe and Save. Right now, you can also clip a 20% coupon to apply to the product if you choose the Subscribe and Save option. This brings the price down to $12.98 before tax.

If you’re in the market, Amazon has more highly-reviewed moisturizers in a similar price range that are also worth checking out.

This gel moisturizer from Roc is boosted by the power of vitamin C, which is said to improve the texture and tone of skin and even reduce and prevent wrinkles. Its texture is light in consistency, similar to that of Neutrogena Hydro Boost, and it’s also easily absorbed by the skin. It has been clinically proven to reduce fine lines, brighten and tighten skin and improve your skin’s firmness in just four weeks.

The RoC product has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from more than 4,600 customers. One reviewer of the moisturizer raves about how fast they saw results.

“After using it for 1+ week I already saw & felt results. Smooth & glowing skin. Applies easily & absorbs quickly. None greasy. Also, the scent is very pleasant,” MUP posted.

Priced at just under $25 right now, this one really is a steal.

This moisturizer from Garnier is another gel-cream that is both lightweight and delivers serious hydration. It’s made for combination to oily skin and features vitamin E and antioxidants from fruit water to help protect your skin and keep it dewy.

The product has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from more than 12,00 users. One reviewer loved it so much that they called it a “Holy Grail.”

“I have been using this product faithfully and religiously for over 6 years. Please don’t ever discontinue, it’s so hard to find something moisturizing that isn’t greasy and sits on top of skin,” they explained.

If you want to keep your face looking and feeling great, you’ll want to try one of these high-quality affordable finds!

