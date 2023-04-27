Jerry Springer dead at age 79

Former talk show host and politician Jerry Springer has died, according to multiple media outlets, including The Associated Press.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

Springer was best known for hosting the controversial "Jerry Springer Show," which aired for 27 years. The show, which started in 1991, featured guests who would often get into physical altercations while being cheered on by a live studio audience. The show was often criticized for its sensational content.

Prior to his talk show, Springer worked in politics. He was elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 1971 and served as the city's mayor from 1977 to 1978.

Springer was divorced and had one daughter.

