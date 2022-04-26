These joggers have 61,000 5-star Amazon reviews—and they’re on sale for $16

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Joggers are ideal for working out. But let’s be honest. Cute and comfortable athletic pants are suitable for everyday use, as well. And when you can get a stylish, high-quality pair — or two, or three — at a great price, they’re even better.

But what makes a great pair of joggers? We think it’s a combination of factors, such as comfort, low-maintenance care and, of course, a style that flatters any figure. Throw in pockets and we’re sold.

So, when we spotted the overwhelmingly raving reviews on these super cute pants on Amazon, we knew they were worth checking out. The fact that Leggings Depot Women’s Joggers have more than 86,000 reviews is impressive. But over 61,300 of the reviewers gave the joggers a full five stars.

Because of the moisture-wicking polyester and spandex blend fabric that stretches in all directions as needed, these athletic pants are cozy enough for daily wear.

The high waistband has adequate compression to keep them in place without discomfort. So, the joggers are suitable for running errands or running a few miles.

The fact that the fabric is easy to care for is another plus. They can go in the washer with like colors and be tumble-dried on low.

And did we mention that the pants have pockets? There is a pocket on each side and a hidden waistband pocket, just the right size for keys or cards.

Sizes range from SM to 3X. As for colors, there aren’t just 10 or even a few dozen to choose from. These joggers are available in an unbelievable 166 colors and patterns.

So, whether you prefer something neutral like gray, navy or camouflage, or your tastes lean toward brighter options such as pink butterflies, galaxy or ombre tie-dye, you’ll probably find something you like.

There is one more thing worth mentioning. The Leggings Depot Joggers are currently on sale. Regularly priced at $29, they are now discounted to $16.99, with some patterns and colors as low as $10.99.

Many reviewers are big fans of the soft, stretchy fabric.

“Love the softness of the pants,” one reviewer wrote. “Almost like a buttery, silky cotton.”

The give of the fabric must help with the length as well. Both taller and more petite customers shared happiness with the fit of the pants.

“I’m 5 foot tall, so I had to measure my inseam and find these that wouldn’t be super long on me and they’re great,” one reviewer wrote.

“I was SO hesitant to purchase these with not knowing how thin they’d be or if they’d be long enough for my 36″ inseam but I’m happy I took the chance,” wrote another. “These. Are. Awesome!!!!”

Of the more critical reviews, some issues seemed to be that the fabric is thin and not warm enough for colder weather, and that the joggers should be washed before wearing to avoid dye transfer.

However, the overwhelming vibe of the reviews is how soft and comfy the pants are. Many shoppers mentioned buying more, as well.

Do you plan to stock up on these cute and cozy joggers?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.