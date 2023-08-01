Kansas City Chiefs fan dies at team's training camp

A devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan passed away during the team's training camp.

The team was practicing at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sunday when Jessica Tangen had a medical emergency.

Mosaic Life Care, which partners with the Chiefs, responded to the incident. In addition to Mosaic caregivers, Buchanan County EMS and MWSU staff also provided aid.

Despite the swift response, Tangen did not survive. A cause of death has not been released.

“Jessica’s family shared that she was a lifelong Chiefs fan and loved cheering for the team,” Mosaic shared in a news release. “Please join us in lifting up the grieving family with your thoughts and prayers.”

The Chiefs' training camp is a popular event for fans. It's a great opportunity to get an up-close look at the team and collect autographs. However, it takes place outdoors and the area has been experiencing extreme heat this summer.

The Chefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions. They will kick off the presason on Aug. 13 against the New Orleans Saints. The team will begin their regular season campaign against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 in Kansas City.

