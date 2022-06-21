Krispy Kreme Rolling Out New ‘Glazed’ Soft Serve Ice Cream This Summer

Krispy Kreme may be best known for its doughnuts, but after launching cinnamon rolls last year, the brand is shaking things up again with a new menu item that’s perfect for summer’s hottest days.

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme will soon begin serving ice cream! But the bakery chain isn’t just dishing out any ice cream, this stuff is specially made to aim right for the hearts of doughnut-lovers. According to a press release, it’ll be made with ingredients only found at Krispy Kreme, the ice cream is created with the secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, which includes the iconic glaze flavor and real whole milk. Original Glazed Soft Serve will be available in shakes, cones and cups.

The new Krispy Kreme ice cream menu includes seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like some of the brand’s most popular doughnuts (hello, Lemon Filled!) and soft serve in cups and waffle cones that are handmade with Krispy Kreme’s doughnut mix. Even the toppings and inclusions are reportedly original to Krispy Kreme, including some made from dehydrated glazed doughnuts.

Offerings include cups and cones in Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced flavors of soft serve. The Original Glazed flavor is topped with crispy crumbles of glazed doughnuts, while Strawberry Iced Sprinkled has a strawberry-flavored shell topping and rainbow sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced has a chocolate shell topping and glazed doughnut crumbles.

Shake flavors include Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled, Cookies & Kreme, Birthday Batter and Coffee & Kreme. All are topped with whipped cream, while some also have other toppings like cookie crumbles, doughnut pieces or sprinkles.

Right now, the ice cream is only being served in 10 cities across North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, but Krispy Kreme says it will be expanding to other locations throughout the summer. You can check here to see the list of locations currently serving up ice cream.

If ice cream isn’t available at your local Krispy Kreme, the good news is the shop also has brand-new summertime doughnut flavors, all of which are available nationwide.

The new Pick of the Patch collection features four doughnuts with mixed berry, strawberry and blueberry flavors, including a new Mixed Berry Glaze. The collection also features Mixed Berry Cobbler, Blueberry Cheesecake and Strawberry Shortcake doughnuts.

