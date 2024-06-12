Watch Now

Starbucks enters value meal game with new 'Pairings' menu

The new Starbucks Pairings Menu offers a beverage and food item starting at $5.
Combos on the Starbucks Pairings Menu start at $5.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jun 12, 2024

Would you like a side with that?!

Starbucks is entering the value menu game with combos of its own.

The new Starbucks Pairings Menu offers customers any tall-sized hot or iced coffee or tea, with a butter croissant starting at $5, or with a breakfast sandwich starting at $6.

Breakfast sandwiches include the Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich, and the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich.

The pairing will cost $7 for customers ordering a Double Smoked Bacon or Impossible breakfast sandwich.

Customers can upgrade their drink size or customize their beverage for an additional fee.

The Pairings menu comes after a decline in sales last quarter.

The move follows others in the fast food industry, like McDonald’s, which recently introduced a $5 value box to lure back customers.

The Starbucks Pairings Menu is available at all company-operated locations.

Pairings cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.

