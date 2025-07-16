Trump says Coca-Cola has agreed to use real cane sugar in Coke sold in the US

President Donald Trump says the popular soft drink company Coca-Cola has agreed to swap high fructose corn syrup for real cane sugar in Coke sold in the U.S.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," the president said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!"

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Coke decides to get rid of its Spiced variety as Oreo flavor garners attention

Coca-Cola already sells cane sugar-sweetened Coke in countries like Mexico, as well as across Europe and South America.

However, Coke produced for the U.S. market has typically been sweetened with corn syrup, in part because of government subsidies for corn producers after sugar prices skyrocketed in the late 1970s and early 1980s. High fructose corn syrup is also often cheaper to produce.

The Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again initiative — headed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — has been pushing for food and beverage companies to change their formulations to remove ingredients the White House deems unhealthy.

Scripps News has reached out to Coca-Cola for comment on Trump’s remarks and is awaiting a response.