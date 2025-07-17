Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

New emojis are coming to your phone. This is the one that has people excited

Keith Broni, editor-in-chief of Emojipedia, made a major announcement on Scripps News about the most anticipated addition.
Selective,Focus,Of,A,Variety,Of,Smileys,And,Emotions,Emojis
ssi77/Shutterstock.com
Selective,Focus,Of,A,Variety,Of,Smileys,And,Emotions,Emojis
Posted

It’s World Emoji Day — and a new batch of expressive characters will soon be coming to phones.

The latest emojis are expected to be approved in September, with rollout to devices in the months that follow.

RELATED STORY | Where did emojis come from?

Keith Broni, editor-in-chief of Emojipedia, made a major announcement on Scripps News about the most anticipated addition.

“We have polled our massive global base. And we found that the number one most anticipated emoji from that list is the distorted face emoji,” he said.

Distorted Face Emoji
Distorted Face Emoji

Broni explained the new emoji is designed to represent moments of awkwardness or discomfort, when someone is mentally wrestling with a situation.

Watch Broni's full interview with Scripps News, where he discusses the history of emojis and World Emoji Day.

World Emoji Day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.