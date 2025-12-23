From bows to boxes: Your guide to holiday recycling do’s and don’ts

Many people are looking forward to love, joy and — for some — presents this holiday season. If unwrapping gifts is your favorite part, experts say the cleanup is a great time to recycle, give back and reduce waste.

Abigail Sztein, executive director of recovered fiber with the American Forest & Paper Association, shared her best holiday recycling advice.

"It's a great opportunity to learn how to recycle, right, so that you can practice in the New Year," Sztein told Scripps News. "So, all of those paper products that are coming through — cardboard boxes, paper, wrapping paper, the paper gift bags — those are things that can go in your recycling bin instead of the trash can."

Her simple rule for holiday recycling: E-F-R — “Empty, flatten, recycle.”

"That way you've got room for all those boxes to fit in your bin," she said.

Still, not every paper or cardboard item belongs in the recycling bin.

"We do suggest that you not put anything with glitter, nothing foil, nothing plastic into the recycling bin because those are likely not recyclable," Sztein said. "But if it's paper, go ahead. You know, with the paper bags, it's a great practice to remove any ribbon or rope handles. Decorative ribbons are things that can't go through the machines."

Sztein also suggested checking local guidelines for more details on what will be picked up in your area.

"We know you want to get rid of as much as you can and be able to have space to enjoy the presents," she said. "But if you check your local guidelines you can see more details on what exactly will be picked up in your area and you can recycle right instead of wish recycling — you know, getting rid of those things that don't necessarily have a home in the recycling bin."

