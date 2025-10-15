Why your Halloween candy costs so much this year

There is no question food prices have jumped in the past five years, and Halloween candy is no exception.

A report by FinanceBuzz found that Halloween candy prices have increased more than triple the rate of inflation since 2020. Overall inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index, has risen 24% since then, while the price of Halloween candy has surged 78%.

This year, the average cost of a 100-piece bag of candy is $16.39, according to FinanceBuzz. In 2020, the average bag cost $9.19. Last year, a typical bag cost $14.06.

FinanceBuzz calculated prices by shopping at Walmart, Target, Kroger and Albertsons locations nationwide.

The National Retail Federation projects Americans will spend $3.9 billion on Halloween candy this year, up from $3.5 billion in 2024.

Halloween chocolate and candy represented nearly 18% of all confectionery retail sales in 2024, according to the National Confectioners Association.

Government data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows candy and gum prices have climbed 38% in the past five years.

It’s possible candy prices will continue to rise as the effects of new tariffs deepen. Most of the United States’ cocoa comes from West African nations. About half of U.S. cocoa imports come from Côte d’Ivoire, which now faces a 21% tariff on products shipped to the U.S.