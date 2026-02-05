Chicken wings are cheaper, but other Super Bowl snacks cost more this year

Football fans will pay a bit more for their Super Bowl snacks this year.

The cost of hosting 10 people is up to $140, compared to $138 in 2025, according to Wells Fargo's Agri-Food Institute.

Shrimp trays increased by more than 8% from last year. Dips like salsa and French onion are also costing more due to rising labor costs.

Americans are expected to eat nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl — about 10 million more than last year — according to the National Chicken Council.

Despite the demand, fresh chicken wings are cheaper this year, down about 3% from 2025. The drop is due to lower feed costs for poultry producers.

Veggie trays are more expensive. Prices for cherry tomatoes, celery, broccoli, and cauliflower have increased by 2% to 4%.

Local retailers are stocking up on the essentials. Drew Manning from Meijer said the grocery chain will sell over 1 million pounds of ground beef the week of the big game, along with over 800,000 avocados and 50,000 bags of meatballs.

Dan Donovan, a Giant Eagle spokesperson, said customers are "treating the big game like they do their traditional holidays."

For shoppers looking to save money, Donovan recommends choosing store brands.

"So whether it's your guacamole dips or your nacho cheese dips, look for your favorite retailer store brand. You're going to get a great value and that quality is always going to be there," Donovan said.

This article was written by Mike Brookbank and Sara Roth for the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.