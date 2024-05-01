Apple juice sold at most supermarkets recalled due to high arsenic levels

An apple juice sold at most supermarkets is being recalled due to high levels of arsenic.

The recall applies to 1-liter glass bottles of Martinelli’s Apple Juice, which are sold at grocery stores like Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Costco, Walmart, Target and more, according to the company’s store locator.

The recall comes after the State of Maryland found during sampling that one production lot had levels of inorganic arsenic that were above the threshold for apple juice, as set by the Food and Drug Administration last June.

Exposure to high levels of arsenic can be harmful to one’s health, particularly for young children, according to the FDA.

High levels of arsenic exposure during periods of active brain development can cause neurological effects like learning disabilities, behavioral disabilities, and a lowered IQ, the FDA says.

In adults, exposure to high levels of arsenic can cause skin disorders and an increased risk for skin, bladder and lung cancers, according to the FDA.

S. Martinelli & Company said its recalled product will have a “Best By” date labeled as “09MAR2026” or “10MAR2026” on the front of the bottle. The juices were shipped between March 13, 2023, and Sept. 27, 2023. Most of the product was shipped out before July 28, 2023.

Customers may contact the company at 1 (800) 662-1868.