Check your fridge: Shredded cheese recall hits Walmart, Target, Aldi and more

The Ohio-based Great Lakes Cheese Co. has initiated a 31-state recall of shredded cheese because of possible metal fragments in the products.

The Food and Drug Administration said the fragments may have come from a supplier of raw materials used to make the cheese.

The cheese was sold under multiple brand names, including Borden, Good & Gather, Great Value, Publix, Food Lion and Food Club, and at stores such as Walmart, Target, Aldi, Publix and H-E-B.

RECENT RECALLS

Products have expiration dates ranging from January 2026 through March 2026 and may still be in consumers’ refrigerators.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

OTHER ALERTS | Bacterial contamination concerns prompt recall of Walgreens nasal spray

The FDA classifies the action as a Class II recall — “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Class I recalls are generally more serious, while Class III recalls rarely cause adverse health consequences.

Full list of recalled products: