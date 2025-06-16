Watch Now
Highchair recalled after reports of injuries due to legs detaching

Bugaboo's Giraffe highchair was sold at Nordstrom and other specialty stores.
Government of Canada
<b>Bugaboo Giraffe highchair</b>
More than 20,000 highchairs sold in the United States and Canada have been recalled because their legs can detach from the frame, posing a fall hazard to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has received 22 reports of the legs detaching on Bugaboo's Giraffe highchairs, including 13 reports of minor injuries.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs,” the agency said in a statement.

The recalled highchairs were sold in five colors: blue, black, neutral wood/white, warm wood/gray and white. They were available from May 2023 through April 2025 at Nordstrom, specialty stores, and online at Bugaboo.com and Amazon.com. The chairs retailed for about $380.

Bugaboo plans to contact all known purchasers and provide a free repair kit, which includes an Allen key and replacement screws for the legs. Consumers can also request the kit directly from Bugaboo.

