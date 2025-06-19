Watch Now
Kids cough syrup sold nationwide recalled over possible microbial contamination

The recall impacts five lots of Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup distributed between December 2022 and June 2025.
A children's cough syrup sold across the United States is being recalled due to a possible microbial contamination that can cause food-borne illnesses.

The Food and Drug Administration says five lots of Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup are impacted by the recall and were distributed through retailers and online from December 2022 to June 2025. The cough syrup is packaged in 4 fluid ounce amber colored bottles and can be identified by the table below.

Item UPCLot NumberExpiration Date
7-56184-10737-90039Nov. 2025
0545Jan. 2026
0640Feb. 2026
0450May 2026
1198Dec. 2026

Federal regulators say the recall does not impact any other Little Remedies products and no serious adverse events have been reported. However, if consumed, the recalled cough syrup can cause two types of food-borne illnesses characterized by nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea.

Consumers who are in possession of the cough syrup are being advised to stop use immediately and to contact a physician if they've experienced any complications. The company will also offer a full refund to those who have purchased the recalled product. Reimbursement requests can be made online here or by contacting Medtech Products Inc. by phone or email.

