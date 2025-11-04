Sam's Club recalls greens powder supplement after salmonella outbreak sickens 11

Sam's Club is recalling all Member's Mark brand "Super Greens" dietary supplement powder after 11 people became sick from salmonella contamination.

Three people have been hospitalized in the outbreak that spans seven states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Investigators traced the contamination to a single lot of moringa leaf powder from an Indian supplier.

The powder has been sold in Sam's Clubs across the U.S. and online. The agency warns that more products could be recalled as the investigation continues.

If you have this product at home, throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.

