Tesla issues more recalls for its Cybertruck, this time for windshield wipers and trim pieces

Tesla has issued a recall for its Cybertruck to fix problems with its trim pieces and windshield wipers, marking the fourth time the pickup has been recalled since it went on sale late last year.

Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show the new recalls affect more than 22,000 trucks combined in the U.S.

Cybertrucks manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023 and June 6, 2024 may experience an issue with the front windshield wiper motor due to “electrical overstress” to the gate driver component, the company said.

Related Story: Tesla will sue for $50,000 if you try to resell your Cybertruck

The issue was first noted by Tesla Service staff in February.

Meanwhile, part of the trunk bed trim on Cybertrucks manufactured from Nov. 13, 2023, to May 26, 2024 may not have been installed properly and can fall off, the NHTSA documents stated.

Tesla said it will replace the wiper motor and trim pieces on the affected vehicles at no cost. Owners will be notified by letter on Aug. 18.

Previous recalls for the Cybertrucks involved a faulty accelerator pedal for about 4,000 vehicles and an issue with the warning light instrument panel font size on nearly all of the trucks sold in the U.S., increasing the risk of a crash.

Related Story: Kia urges thousands of Telluride owners to 'park outside' due to fire risk