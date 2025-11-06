Gratitude and giving: How you can make your holiday travel more meaningful

As Thanksgiving travel approaches, some travelers are looking for trips that not only offer rest, but also give back to the people and places they visit, according to award-winning travel expert Alice Ford.

“Gratitude and giving go hand in hand,” Ford told Scripps News.

She said the holidays are a good time to consider travel that supports local communities, wildlife and conservation efforts.

Ford highlighted opportunities in the U.S., including along Florida’s Space Coast, which she called one of the top places in the world for sea turtle nesting.

For travelers drawn to the beach, Ford recommended coral restoration trips in the Florida Keys. With the Coral Restoration Foundation, snorkelers and divers can plant coral fragments back onto reefs.

She said the experience is “colorful” and “immersive.”

For those seeking luxury with an impact, she pointed to hotels that offer conservation-focused guest programs, including Atlantis Paradise Island and the Hyatt Regency Maui.

For more travel ideas and volunteer opportunities, watch the full interview with travel expert Alice Ford above.