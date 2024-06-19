How to get Southwest Airlines flights for as low as $53 this week

Happy birthday to Southwest Airlines, and happy future cheap travels to all of us!

In celebration of its 53rd year of operations, the airline is offering one-way flights starting as cheap as $53 through June 20.

Those cheap tickets can send you across the continental U.S. between Aug. 6 and Dec. 18 and to Hawaii, Puerto Rico and some international locations between Aug. 20 and Nov. 20.

But there are some blackout dates. Continental U.S. tickets have to be scheduled for Mondays through Thursdays and on Saturdays, and those locations beyond it will only be valid for cheap flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Other excluded dates for discounted continental U.S. travel are Sept. 2, Oct. 14, Nov. 22 through Nov. 27, and Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. In addition, Sept. 3 is blacked out for Hawaii, Puerto Rico and international travel.

Though Southwest was founded in March 1967, the airline celebrates its birthday on June 18, the day it began operating only within the state of Texas in 1971. It later expanded nationally, and now currently services airports in 42 states and some in Central America.

And this week, the $53 offer is just one of its birthday celebrations. Since June 10, it's offered up 50% off flights to Rapid Rewards members, 25% off rental cars, extra points on hotels, vacation offers and extra opportunities to earn points.

The $53 deal ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on June 20.

