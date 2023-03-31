Common Cents: Building Good Credit

It’s good to have good credit! Join NewsChannel5's Casie Mason as she teams up with the Securities Division of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to learn some helpful tips about the importance of building good credit and why it is so important to your future. For more information, visit http://tn.gov/securities
Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 11:59:10-04
It’s good to have good credit! Join NewsChannel5's Casie Mason as she teams up with the Securities Division of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to learn some helpful tips about the importance of building good credit and why it is so important to your future. For more information, visit http://tn.gov/securities
