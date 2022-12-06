Common Cents: "Finfluencers"

In today’s Common Cents, the folks at the Securities Division of the TN Department of Commerce and Insurance want you to think twice about getting your investment information from “Finfluencers.”Check out tn.gov/securities for the latest options when it comes to your financial and investment planning. This segment paid for by TN Dept of Commerce and Insurance.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 10:21:41-05
