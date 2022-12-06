Watch Now
LifestyleCommon Cents

Actions

Common Cents: "Finfluencers"

In today’s Common Cents, the folks at the Securities Division of the TN Department of Commerce and Insurance want you to think twice about getting your investment information from “Finfluencers.”Check out tn.gov/securities for the latest options when it comes to your financial and investment planning. This segment paid for by TN Dept of Commerce and Insurance
Posted at 9:21 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 10:21:41-05

In today’s Common Cents, the folks at the Securities Division of the TN Department of Commerce and Insurance want you to think twice about getting your investment information from “Finfluencers.”Check out tn.gov/securities for the latest options when it comes to your financial and investment planning. This segment paid for by TN Dept of Commerce and Insurance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.