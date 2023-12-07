Common Cents: Paycheck Investing Tips

Everyone loves a paycheck! Do you know how much of your paycheck you should be investing? Join NewsChannel5's Casie Mason and the Securities Division of the TN Department of Commerce to learn more. Check out tn.gov/securities for the latest options when it comes to your financial and investment planning. This segment paid for by TN Dept of Commerce and Insurance.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 09:53:37-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.