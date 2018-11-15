The Bridge Ministry helps feed Nashville homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - We see "Compassion in Action" everyday -- all around Music City, and while the work starts here, inside this Nashville warehouse, the real change happens outside "Under the Bridge."

"Every Tuesday night we feed Nashville‘s homeless. At 6 o’clock we give them a hot meal and then we give them a power-packed service full of worship, and encouragement and prayer," said Jasmine Brady with the ministry, "When people come to us under the bridge they are usually in a difficult season in their life."

The non-profit started in 2004, created by musician Candy Christmas. The ministry helps the homeless -- people like Michael Lash.

"Well, I was an alcoholic, homeless, living on the streets," he said.

Now, Lash volunteers with the ministry, but it wasn't always that way.

"Living across from where they have the bridge ministry, we heard the music," he said.

He hopes a hot meal or a kind word will help someone the way "The Bridge Ministry" first helped him.

