Going through chemotherapy can be an isolating experience. But FAITH Cancer Care shows patients they are part of a community by providing chemo care gift bags and services to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

Vrdolyak Law is proud to support FAITH Cancer Care by providing free legal services to update or create wills for cancer patients. #DoingGood

If you’d like to donate or volunteer and show cancer patients they aren’t alone, visit FaithCCF.org.

Doing Good is sponsored by Vrdolyak Law.