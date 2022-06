Guitars4Vets is a non-profit aimed at providing Veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD, and other emotional distress a unique therapeutic alternative. G4V pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit. If you’d like to donate, visit guitars4vets.org.

