Hippos take up painting at San Antonio Zoo

Two hippos at the San Antonio Zoo are having fun and spreading the love with their handlers.

The zoo on Tuesday shared a video of the hippos taking part in an artistic enrichment activity.

The zookeepers applied non-toxic paint to the hippos' snouts and pressed a blank canvas up to their lips. The trainers then removed the white canvas to reveal a colorful piece of art.

The hippos appeared to enjoy painting as they waited patiently for the zoo officials to apply paint to their faces.

According to the zoo, the activity was a "voluntary exercise" and a sensory enrichment opportunity for the hippos. They added that it helped build trust between the hippos and zookeepers.