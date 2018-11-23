These are the best Pioneer Woman Black Friday deals at Walmart

If you’re a fan of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond but don’t have any of her products from Walmart (or just want to add to your collection), you’ll find some pretty great deals this Black Friday.

From her slow cooker that is pretty enough to display on the counter to an entire cookware set, you’ll find several items on sale.

Of course, you can buy these for yourself, but they’d also make great gifts this holiday season. While we can’t say for sure when these particular items will be available at a discount on Walmart.com, the store’s online sales began at 10 p.m. EST on Nov. 21.

Because the items are in the print ad, you’ll be able to find them in stores — as long as they’re still in stock when you get there.

Take a look at some of the best deals you’ll find on Pioneer Woman items.

Dazzling Dahlias 20-Piece Gadget Set, $19.92

This 20-piece set of kitchen tools comes with stainless steel knives, a wood cutting board, measuring cups and spoons, a measuring pitcher, spatulas and more. Regularly $90, you’ll be able to get it for just $19.92!

8-Ounce Stainless Steel Floral Tumblers, $15

This set of three 8-ounce stainless steel floral tumblers will be just $15, which is a savings of $35 from the regular price of $50. Each set comes with one red, one navy and one teal tumbler and the deal makes them just $5 each!

They would be perfect to fill with candy or other goodies and give as gifts to teachers or co-workers, but you should definitely keep one for yourself too.

17-Piece Cookware Set, $59

Regularly $119.97, this 17-piece cookware set will be just $59, a savings of $60! It comes in mint, red or teal and includes aluminum cookware, cast iron cookware, ceramic bakeware, dipping bowls and wooden cooking tools.

5-Quart Slow Cooker Fiona Floral, $15

If you’re in need of a new slow cooker, you’ll want to grab this 5-quart one from the Pioneer Woman that features a floral pattern and is pretty enough to keep on display for guests! It has three settings: low, high and keep warm. Regularly $45, it will be just $15, a savings of $30.

We were not paid to write this story. The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.