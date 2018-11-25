Cyber Monday deals: 9 stores offering great sales and freebies

If the crowds of Black Friday weren't your thing, no need to worry — Cyber Monday has you covered with deals that are just as great, or perhaps even better.

The List has rounded up nine retailers offering the best Cyber Monday deals and freebies.

1. Lucky Brand Jeans

If you’re looking for some of the best Cyber Monday deals on clothing, Lucky Brand Jeans is a great place to start and shop for the essentials. They’re slashing 50% off their entire store on Black Friday and 60% on Cyber Monday. Sound like a jean- ius sale to us!

2. Nordstrom

Nordstrom is merging its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals together into six days of savings. It all starts November 20th through the 26th when they’ll offer 60% off select sale items both in-store and online.

3. Eight Sleep

Looking for a new mattress? Good news because Eight Sleep will offer amazing deal which comes with an additional freebie. Get $100 off any smart mattress from November 22nd through the 26th and receive a free Amazon Echo Dot with your purchase. Woot woot!

4. Etsy

If you love the look and feel of homemade décor, Etsy has your back. They’re hosting a Cyber Weekend Sales Event from November 21st through Cyber Monday with 60% off discounts on holiday décor and specialty presents. Plus, app users will get early access to these sales starting Tuesday, Nov. 20.

5. Old Navy

Old Navy is the perfect place to get stocking stuffers for the entire family. You can get half off their entire store on Cyber Monday. And if that isn’t awesome enough, you’ll also get a gift of free cozy socks with your purchase.

6. Walmart

Walmart hasn’t released their 2018 Cyber Monday deals yet, but DealNews is letting us in on a couple hints on what to expect this year. Their Cyber Monday sale should begin no later than 12 a.m. ET Monday morning. You can expect Walmart’s biggest deals to come from their home goods, video games and toy categories. In 2017, they offered tons of deals on TVs, so keep an eye on those too.

7. Kohl’s

Kohl’s also has their Cyber Monday deals available, which includes discounted pricing on toys, electronics and outerwear for the whole family. Plus, you can now get free shipping when you purchase $50 or more online, free store pickup on all orders, and an extra 20% off when you use the code YOURFAMILY. Cha-ching!

8. Target’s Cyber Monday Deals

Target has not released their 2018 Cyber Monday ad scan yet, but DealNews has some predictions to whet your appetite. For instance, the chain has offered a site wide 15% off discount on Cyber Monday for the last three years, so it’s very likely that they’ll do the same this year too. Sign up to Target’s email list to be the the first to know when their Cyber Monday deals drop. Click here more Target deals and hacks.