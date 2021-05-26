A Whiskey Lover's Pilgrimage at Jack Daniel's Distillery

It's more than just a day trip, it's a whiskey lover's pilgrimage! Join Max Sanders at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg for our next Music City Must. Try the Flight of Jack Tour, pick up a gift at the Lynchburg Hardware and General Store, and grab lunch at Miss Mary Bobo's! Plan your experience at https://www.jackdaniels.com/
Posted at 11:18 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 12:18:14-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.