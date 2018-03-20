Build Your Own Custom Terrarium at Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co

If you're tired of the big box stores and looking for a unique place to buy plants, you've got to check out Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Company!
It was founded by two best friends who shared a deep love for being plant moms. Four green thumbs and a business plan later, Kim Daft and Jennifer Wenberg decided to open one of the most unique urban plant shops in Nashville. The store is entirely dedicated to cacti, succulents, and air plants which is why it made my list as a Music City Must. The store and its owners are so welcoming, full of fun and cool cacti!
Everything is made locally. They provide hand crafted pots and macramé hangers for you. You can even build your own terrarium if you’d like. The gals also host DIY terrarium nights! Wine is welcome along with you, your plant, and a group of fellow plant-loving pals. Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Company add new greens almost every week. You can typically find them at pop up shows and farmers markets around town. They have plants starting at only $3.00.
I highly recommend giving these green gals a visit if you're looking for a new plant baby in your life. Kim and Jennifer will help pair you with the perfect plant for your lifestyle, and make sure you leave with the confidence to keep your plant alive - for years to come.
Here’s a fun fact, some air plants can live up to fifty years! Plants also purify your home or work space eliminating toxins and pollution in the air. Kim and Jennifer even gave me my OWN cactus to take home. I’m proud to say “Kim the Cactus” as I call her, is alive and thriving (I decided to name her after Kim!)
Visit Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. Urban Plant shop Weds/Thurs 10-5, Fri/Sat 10-6, Sun 12-5 at 2003 Old Hickory Blvd in Old Hickory or visit their website: www.lccactico.com/