Get Out on the Water with Nautical Boat Club

Why buy a boat when you can join the club? Hit the water with NewsChannel5's Casie Mason as she finds out why Nautical Boat Club is definitely a Music City Must! Check it out at NauticalBoatClub.com!
Posted at 3:08 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 16:08:54-04
Why buy a boat when you can join the club? Hit the water with NewsChannel5's Casie Mason as she finds out why Nautical Boat Club is definitely a Music City Must! Check it out at NauticalBoatClub.com!
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.