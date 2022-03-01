Going Prehistoric with DinoTrek at the Nashville Zoo

The Nashville Zoo’s latest exhibit, DinoTrek, takes visitors on a prehistoric adventure featuring more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The Trek begins at a hidden entrance near the Zoo's Historic Grassmere Home and Farm and winds along a forest path where guests discover life-like prehistoric beasts that move, growl, hiss, roar, and even spit. Educational signs allow all guests to learn more about the 20 different species on display, and young paleontologists can conduct their own mini-excavation in a fossil sandpit. Visit NashvilleZoo.org to learn more.

