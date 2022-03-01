Healing Together at The Gentle Barn

NewsChannel5 photojournalist Nathan Sharkey took us to The Gentle Barn to see the farm and all the special animals they help. The Gentle Barn is a nonprofit sanctuary for severely abused and neglected animals. Once they've been saved, the animals help provide farm therapy for those going through tough times. The Gentle Barn is located in Christiana, Tennessee (about 30 minutes southeast of Nashville near Murfreesboro). They are open to the public on Sundays from 10am-2pm. Tickets must be reserved in advance to visit and are donation-based: $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 years and under. To learn more about The Gentle Barn or to make reservations, go to https://www.gentlebarn.org/tennessee/.