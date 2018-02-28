Hemingway's Bar & Hideaway Offers Unique Ordering Experience
Tired of the same old Nashville bar scene? Hemingway's Bar and Hideaway offers a unique experience.
How does this sound to you? Sit back, order your favorite spirit and leave the rest to the experts. I had to add Hemingway’s Bar & Hideaway to my “Music City Must” list because they give you one of the most unique ordering experiences in town.
Here’s what I’m talking about: order your favorite spirit from their list, read the literary passage that goes with it, and the rest is up to them. It’s supposed to be a mystery.
The “beverage director” (as they call him) will make your cocktails based entirely on this social experiment.
You order your drink based on what speaks to you, and they take care of the rest. They’ll tell you what’s in the drink after you’ve enjoyed it!
The drinks and entire bar are all influenced by American novelist Ernest Hemingway. Look around and you’ll find subtle hints of this unique theme spread throughout the location. The drinks are fantastic, but the real must is the overall experience! Check them out: hemingwaysbarandhideaway.com.