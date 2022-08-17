Making Wood Fired Red Fish at the Jack Daniel's Restaurant at Gaylord Opryland

There are many iconic names in Tennessee: Dolly, Elvis, and Jack - Jack Daniels, of course! At Gaylord Opryland Resort, visit the only Jack Daniel's restaurant in the world. In this Music City Must, Executive Chef Michael Coyle shares a recipe for Wood Fired Red Fish and Corn Succotash. Visit GaylordOpryland.com to learn about the 20+ dining options and so much more.
Ingredients for Wood Fired Red Fish:
4- 8 oz. pieces of Red Fish-Skin On
2 each lemons Cut in half/ seeds removed and charred on the grill
Corn Succotash:
1 Cup Corn Kernels
1/2 Cup Lima Beans
1/4 Cup Red Onions Small Diced
1/4 Cup Sliced Shallots
1/4 Cup Red Bell Peppers Small Diced
1/4 Cup Green Bell Peppers Small Diced
2 oz. Mushroom Stock
2 oz. Heavy Cream
Salt And Pepper