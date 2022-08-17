Making Wood Fired Red Fish at the Jack Daniel's Restaurant at Gaylord Opryland

There are many iconic names in Tennessee: Dolly, Elvis, and Jack - Jack Daniels, of course! At Gaylord Opryland Resort, visit the only Jack Daniel's restaurant in the world. In this Music City Must, Executive Chef Michael Coyle shares a recipe for Wood Fired Red Fish and Corn Succotash. Visit GaylordOpryland.com to learn about the 20+ dining options and so much more.

Ingredients for Wood Fired Red Fish:

4- 8 oz. pieces of Red Fish-Skin On

2 each lemons Cut in half/ seeds removed and charred on the grill

Corn Succotash:

1 Cup Corn Kernels

1/2 Cup Lima Beans

1/4 Cup Red Onions Small Diced

1/4 Cup Sliced Shallots

1/4 Cup Red Bell Peppers Small Diced

1/4 Cup Green Bell Peppers Small Diced

2 oz. Mushroom Stock

2 oz. Heavy Cream

Salt And Pepper