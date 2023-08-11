Meet (Not So) Lil' Sebastian: Nashville Zoo's Komodo Dragon

Lil' Sebastian is not so little! He's the star of Nashville Zoo's new Komodo dragon exhibit. This lizard is 9 feet long and weighs 200 pounds.

Nashville Zoo's Komodo dragon habitat is the largest in the country. These creatures are known for being the largest and heaviest lizard species on earth, reaching up to 10 feet in length and more than 300 pounds.

Komodo dragons are dominant predators with powerful jaws and a toxic bite. In the wild, they ambush deer, goats, pigs, and have even been known to take down horses and water buffalo. Lil' Sebastian especially enjoys a goat carcass as a treat... delicious!

Komodo dragons are only native to the tropical Lesser Sunda Indonesian Islands and are considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Nashville Zoo participates in the Komodo Dragon Species Survival Plan and partners with the Komodo Survival Program to help ensure the safety and longevity of this incredible species.

In addition to Komodo dragons this new exhibit features crocodile monitors, the second-longest lizard species. This large, arboreal species is native to New Guinea and has long, dark-colored bodies with bright yellow spots and patterns.

Join Nashville Zoo for their annual fund raising event, “Sunset Safari,” on Friday, September 8th, 2023. Enjoy eats, drinks, and animals galore.

If you want to see Lil' Sebastian and all his friends, go to NashvilleZoo.com for tickets and more information. While there, you can also learn more about becoming a Nashville Zoo Member.

