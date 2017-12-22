'Ninja Course' Challenge Not For Weak Of Heart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Most people go to Above All for the high-flying trampolines, foam pits and basketball hoops, but in the back there's a "Ninja Course," and that makes this the next Music City Must.
It’s basically a giant playground for kids and adults! Taking on the trampolines, foam pits, or basketball hoops at Above All is no big deal!
In the very back of this huge facility there’s an obstacle course unlike anything I’ve ever tried. Folks let me tell you – this challenge is not for the weak.
It’s called the "Ninja Course," and I knew this crazy course would be an awesome "Music City Must" right away. Do you ever watch those ninja warrior obstacle course shows and think, "hmm I’d like to try that?" Or maybe you even think “I could totally do that!” (…sure you can.)
Okay big talker, it’s time to see if you really can. At Above All you get your chance to try a ninja course. This place is known for its ultimate extreme air experiences, but now it’s also known for this course.
They’re open seven days a week, so swing by and give it your best shot. I truly wish you luck. I fell within the first 3 seconds.
There are ropes, swinging bars, trampolines, and a sea of foam you hope to not fall in (that I fell in numerous times!) Hey, we can’t win them all!
If you’re just wanting to “jump around” there are hours in the early morning for the littler ones.
For older kids there’s also a thing called "club night" that kicks off after 9 pm.
Above All even offers slumber parties and private parties if you want to get away from the crowd.
Now is YOUR SHOT to see if you have what it takes to Conquer the Course! Ninjas… prepare for war by visiting aboveall.us.