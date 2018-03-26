Experience a Live Late-Night Talk Show At The Ben & Morey Show

Casie Mason
10:02 AM, Mar 22, 2018
1 min ago

Did you know that Nashville has its very own late-night talk show? But you won’t find it on TV or online – in person is the only way to experience The Ben & Morey Show!

Check out this late-night Nashville talk show that you can only experience live and in person!

Gargus, Mitzi
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Did you know that Nashville has its very own late-night talk show? But you won’t find it on TV or online – in person is the only way to experience The Ben & Morey Show!

This Music City Must came about in the coolest way. I was actually asked to be a guest on The Ben & Morey Show to chat about my adventures in “hosting Music City Must” for NewsChannel 5. I had a blast being interviewed by the guys and watching this unique Nashville show. They are hilarious and super entertaining!

After the show that night I thought- well that was fun! It then hit me – wait - THIS is a Music City Must! College buddies Ben Oddo and Morey Hill teamed up with friend and producer Davis Hunt, a few years ago. Fast forward to today, and their idea to launch one hilarious, quirky, homespun program easily makes my list as a ‘must!’ 

The guys describe their show as “Wayne’s World meets Johnny Carson,” but in today’s era. The Ben & Morey Show is a late-night talk show performed for a live audience at Third Coast Comedy Club. The structure is similar to "Late Show with David Letterman.” It’s an hour-long variety show that features a house band, opening bits, and engaging interviews with Nashvillians of all stripes. 

The tickets are cheap, the guests are entertaining, the band is jammin', and the comedy is great! I feel like going to this show gives you the chance to say “we knew them when.” Besides, what else do you have to do on a Thursday night?! Check them out:  www.benandmoreyshow.com/
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top