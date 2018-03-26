Experience a Live Late-Night Talk Show At The Ben & Morey Show

Did you know that Nashville has its very own late-night talk show? But you won’t find it on TV or online – in person is the only way to experience The Ben & Morey Show!

This Music City Must came about in the coolest way. I was actually asked to be a guest on The Ben & Morey Show to chat about my adventures in “hosting Music City Must” for NewsChannel 5. I had a blast being interviewed by the guys and watching this unique Nashville show. They are hilarious and super entertaining!

After the show that night I thought- well that was fun! It then hit me – wait - THIS is a Music City Must! College buddies Ben Oddo and Morey Hill teamed up with friend and producer Davis Hunt, a few years ago. Fast forward to today, and their idea to launch one hilarious, quirky, homespun program easily makes my list as a ‘must!’

The guys describe their show as “Wayne’s World meets Johnny Carson,” but in today’s era. The Ben & Morey Show is a late-night talk show performed for a live audience at Third Coast Comedy Club. The structure is similar to "Late Show with David Letterman.” It’s an hour-long variety show that features a house band, opening bits, and engaging interviews with Nashvillians of all stripes.

The tickets are cheap, the guests are entertaining, the band is jammin', and the comedy is great! I feel like going to this show gives you the chance to say “we knew them when.” Besides, what else do you have to do on a Thursday night?! Check them out: www.benandmoreyshow.com/

