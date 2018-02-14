Unique DIY Craft Workshops At Craft Love

If you're looking for unique activities in Nashville, you've got to check out Craft Love - a BYOB DIY workshop where you can create custom art pieces and projects for your home.

Power tools and I have never really been a good combination. Maybe it’s because I’ve never actually picked one up?

That’s all changed though, thanks to a friend of mine who raved about a place called Craft Love. She highly recommended it be added to my list of “Must City Musts.”

From the moment I arrived, I knew I was going to be in for one unique night! Power tools, wine glasses, and a craft kit all laid out on a giant table, ready for you to create.

I was greeted by the instructor, Amanda. She was there to help me every step of the way. At Craft Love DIY Workshop the awesome craft experts guide you step-by-step while you turn raw materials into wall-worthy art pieces and home decor. You can sign up for a public workshop, host your own night out, hold a corporate event, a team exercise, or a private party.

I actually crashed a birthday party the night I went. The group was so much fun that by the end of the night, you feel like a team because every person created something special to them. Each of us had made something we were actually proud to take home. Maybe the wine helps play a factor into everyone bonding, too.

In no time, my inner artist was starting to come out. I was so happy with my sign that it’s now hanging on my wall! People think it was professionally made, and ask where I bought it. You can only imagine how cool I feel when I tell them I made it! I had hours of fun, and a memory that now hangs on my wall.

Here’s what you need to know. There are four locations including Franklin and Nashville. Just go to their website, select a location, choose your class day and time, and then pick your project from the gallery of options online. The gallery will have the price of each project listed. Once you select you project, all you have to do next is show up. Everything you need to make the item, will be ready for you at Craft Love. The class is free, you only pay for the price of your project that you selected. Feel free to bring any snacks or drinks you’d like. In fact, it’s highly encouraged. You can learn more about classes at craftlove.com.