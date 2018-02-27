'World Gym' Offers Live DJ For Workout Motivation

Finding the motivation to workout can be hard, but finding the motivation to go to the gym on a Saturday morning? That’s nearly impossible. That’s why I was intrigued when I heard about a place called World Gym going the extra mile to get people pumped for a Saturday morning “sweat session.”
World Gym brings in a live DJ every Saturday morning to play jams and get people excited about hitting the gym. I knew this would be a good MUST to add to my list for locals trying to find a gym that’s not only fun to join, but also brings a unique element to the table… or should I say spin table? The owners say they got the idea to have a DJ so they could make World Gym feel like a part of the community, not just another business. Besides, nothing quite says “Music City” like bringing the music right to you!
I also like that each DJ is local to the area. I hung out with DJ Logan Garrett. He showed me the ropes, and even let me spin a few jams. (Don’t worry, I’m going to stick with my day job!) The DJ spins from 9am-1pm to help get people through their morning cardio. It’s rare to see people take a break from their headphones, look up from their phone screens, and just enjoy jamming out! I loved it! You really could feel the energy at World Gym, even on a Saturday morning. It’s got my vote as a Music City Must. Good job getting us moving, World Gym!
They are located super close to downtown on 114 George L Davis Blvd in Nashville. You can even see the skyline from their studio. Stop in to talk about membership options. You can choose from three different membership packages, based on your needs. They are open every single day 24/7. Just stop by their location, or check them out online at worldgymmc.com.