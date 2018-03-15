Yoga + Whiskey Brings Zen to the Distillery

Downward facing distillery! Ok, so maybe that’s not actually a name for any real yoga poses, but it could work for my next Music City Must. The yogis who bring us “Yoga on the Field” each year are now hosting an awesome new series of yoga classes for zen-lovers and whiskey-lovers alike. The series of classes are called “Yoga + Whiskey.”
It’s exactly as it sounds. Attendees start with a yoga class led by distinguished local instructors right inside a host distillery. Afterward, you’ll get to tour the distillery and learn about its history and processes. The night ends with a free whiskey tasting! Life is all about balance after all, right? A little yoga washed down with a little Tennessee whiskey is good for the body and soul. That why I picked Yoga + Whiskey to make my list of musts.
Tickets are around $25 and you bring your own yoga mat and towel. The location is always changing. I saw the event invite on Facebook after a friend tagged me, but if you’d like more information you can just go to the Yoga on the Field website: http://www.yogaonthefield.com/ It’s a great event to bring a friend along. It definitely had me saying “namastay-right here and drink some more whiskey.”