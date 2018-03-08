AVOcado Margarita At AVO Offers Less Guilt

If you're always looking for a great margarita, you've got to try the AVOcado Margarita! It's got a unique flavor and less guilt than your run-of-the-mill cocktail.
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! So what if you could enjoy a happy hour that’s almost guilt-free when it comes to healthy eating and drinking? Welcome to the world of AVO -- a Nashville hotspot for plant-based and kosher certified eating! They work with local farms to source plant-based ingredients to make some really neat, but healthy eats.
The item AVO is best known for is their signature AVOcado margarita. The presentation of this cocktail is like artwork and the flavor is fantastic. It’s made with avocados, cilantro, limes, orange dust and lime salt to name a few ingredients. This drink is so refreshing, with the perfect combination of flavors. It also has a “fluffy” texture that I’ve never known a margarita to have!
On any given afternoon, you’ll see more than half of the restaurant sipping on this bright green treat. I highly recommend AVO to anyone who wants to have vegan spin on their food and drink. Click here to check out AVO.